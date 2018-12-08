Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.58.

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

