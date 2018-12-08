PX (PX) Market Capitalization Tops $100,252.00

PX (CURRENCY:PX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. PX has a total market cap of $100,252.00 and $0.00 worth of PX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PX has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One PX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX Profile

PX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2016. PX’s total supply is 98,341,177 coins.

PX Coin Trading

PX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PX using one of the exchanges listed above.

