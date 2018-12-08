Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -3.29. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.