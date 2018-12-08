Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

