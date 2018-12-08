Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Advantest Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Advantest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Advantest has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

