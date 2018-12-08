Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Keane Group Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (FRAC)

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Keane Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05).

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keane Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

FRAC stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Keane Group has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

