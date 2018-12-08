Qiwi (QIWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

QIWI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 112,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,656. The firm has a market cap of $657.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.29. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Qiwi’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $17.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qiwi by 94.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 11.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 305.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 885,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 114,241 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 5.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 319,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

