QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,585 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,034 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after acquiring an additional 794,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,032,000 after buying an additional 794,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,952 shares of company stock worth $7,665,408. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

