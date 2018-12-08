Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 7,628 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1,765.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cabot by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cabot by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

