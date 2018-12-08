Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,892,000 after buying an additional 74,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSE:SIG opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

