Quarterhill Inc (QTRH) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Quarterhill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00961.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 55.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quarterhill will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quarterhill from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

