Range Resources (RRC) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.56. Range Resources shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 8848532 shares traded.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Range Resources by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Range Resources by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Range Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,115,000.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

