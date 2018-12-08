Rational (RAA) Given a €654.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DZ Bank set a €609.00 ($708.14) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($575.58) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €573.56 ($666.93).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA RAA traded up €4.80 ($5.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €473.00 ($550.00). The stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.