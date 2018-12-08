Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) were up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 12,936,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 2,842,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGSE shares. Westpark Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Real Goods Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Goods Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 239.87% and a negative return on equity of 828.54%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million. Analysts expect that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Lacey purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian A. Bowles purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $187,400 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

