Reef Casino Trust (RCT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

RCT stock opened at A$3.08 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Reef Casino Trust Company Profile

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases The Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

