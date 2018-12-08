Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

