Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 137.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Luke M. Beshar sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $830,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $562,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,954 shares of company stock valued at $28,902,916. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $52.44 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.53.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

