Regenxbio (RGNX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $52.44 on Friday. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.53.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 62,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,791,502.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,134.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $562,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,954 shares of company stock valued at $28,902,916. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,671,000 after buying an additional 1,997,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 10.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after buying an additional 201,788 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1,514.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 190,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

