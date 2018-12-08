Regional REIT (RGL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 96.80 ($1.26) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £30,300 ($39,592.32).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

