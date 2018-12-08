Regions Financial Corp (RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Argus began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of RF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,310,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,608,914. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 422.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 692,611 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,653 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 169,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

