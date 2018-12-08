Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 14,184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after buying an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264 over the last ninety days. 56.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

