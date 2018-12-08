Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (SMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

