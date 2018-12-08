Relex Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $889,711.00 and approximately $13,061.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Relex has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.02756903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00134639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00175480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.09821475 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,831,044 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

