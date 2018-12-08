Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,545,964 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 576.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $115,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 85.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,705,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $105,571,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.0% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,744,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $33.64 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

