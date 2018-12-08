Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $140.08 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1,396.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Las Vegas Sands worth $140,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 322,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 195,696 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

