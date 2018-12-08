Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

YAMHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

