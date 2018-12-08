Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) dropped 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 836,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 378,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $873.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 742,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 344,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 78.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 288,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock Price Down 12.2%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/resolute-forest-products-rfp-stock-price-down-12-2.html.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.