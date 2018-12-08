Restaurant Group (RTN) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 286.50 ($3.74).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

In related news, insider Debbie Howard Hewitt acquired 13,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,942.14 ($26,057.94).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

