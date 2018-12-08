Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered Revance Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $51,899.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 63,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

