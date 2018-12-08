Reviewing All-American Sportpark (AASP) & Zagg (ZAGG)

All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) and Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Zagg shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Zagg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares All-American Sportpark and Zagg’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All-American Sportpark $2.02 million 1.65 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Zagg $519.49 million 0.52 $15.10 million $0.97 10.09

Zagg has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Profitability

This table compares All-American Sportpark and Zagg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -725.71% Zagg 6.00% 32.36% 15.74%

Risk and Volatility

All-American Sportpark has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zagg has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for All-American Sportpark and Zagg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A Zagg 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zagg has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.18%. Given Zagg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zagg is more favorable than All-American Sportpark.

Summary

Zagg beats All-American Sportpark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated a golf center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

