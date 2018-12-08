Reviewing Avangrid (AGR) and ENEVA S A/S (ENEVY)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avangrid and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 2 3 5 0 2.30 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.70 $381.00 million $2.20 23.67 ENEVA S A/S $852.46 million 1.29 $29.90 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -42.49, indicating that its share price is 4,349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.29% 4.55% 2.21% ENEVA S A/S 12.36% 7.23% 3.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ENEVA S A/S does not pay a dividend. Avangrid pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Avangrid beats ENEVA S A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of November 2, 2018, it owned eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.1 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states across the United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

