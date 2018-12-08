Reviewing CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) & Origen Financial (ORGN)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Origen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 12.02% 6.19% 1.76% Origen Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Origen Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $236.37 million 3.15 $379.73 million N/A N/A Origen Financial N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

CIM Commercial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Origen Financial does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Origen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origen Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 96.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust beats Origen Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

