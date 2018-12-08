Reviewing Flasr (FLSR) and AptarGroup (ATR)

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flasr and AptarGroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.54 $220.03 million $3.44 29.00

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 7.52% 18.42% 7.70%

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Flasr does not pay a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Flasr has a beta of -3.5, indicating that its stock price is 450% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flasr and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00

AptarGroup has a consensus price target of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Flasr.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Flasr on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flasr Company Profile

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

