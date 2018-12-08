Reviewing Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) and ZIM (ZIMCF)

Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 2.50% 4.56% 1.57% ZIM 119.80% 58.55% 52.53%

Risk and Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ZIM does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and ZIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 1.00 $85.00 million N/A N/A ZIM $500,000.00 0.28 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and ZIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 1 0 2 0 2.33 ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats ZIM on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

ZIM Company Profile

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

