Reviewing Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) and Cavium (CAVM)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solaredge Technologies and Cavium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 1 2 9 0 2.67 Cavium 0 2 0 0 2.00

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 42.71%. Cavium has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Cavium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cavium is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Cavium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $607.04 million 2.87 $84.17 million $2.25 16.90 Cavium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cavium.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Cavium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 15.69% 33.12% 20.50% Cavium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Cavium shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cavium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Cavium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications. Its products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance, as well as a suite of embedded security protocols that enable unified threat management, secure connectivity, network perimeter protection, and deep packet inspection. The company sells software subscriptions of embedded Linux operating system, related development tools, application software stacks, and support and professional services. It offers its products under the OCTEON, OCTEON Fusion-M, OCTEON XL, OCTEON TX, LiquidIO, LiquidSecurity, NITROX, ThunderX, ThunderX2, Xpliant, and XPA, as well as QLogic and FastLinQ names. Cavium, Inc. primarily sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and mega data centers directly or through their contract manufacturers, as well as through channels and original design manufacturers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.