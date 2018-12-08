Reviewing TD Ameritrade (AMTD) & Global Arena (GAHC)

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade $5.45 billion 5.16 $1.47 billion $3.34 14.84 Global Arena $530,000.00 2.83 -$13.68 million N/A N/A

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Arena does not pay a dividend. TD Ameritrade pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TD Ameritrade and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade 1 4 15 0 2.70 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus target price of $63.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.36%. Given TD Ameritrade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than Global Arena.

Volatility and Risk

TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade 27.02% 24.54% 4.97% Global Arena -69.76% N/A -330.00%

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Global Arena on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 6,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade Education, which allows investor education for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning that offers investment consulting and planning services; Selective Portfolios, an advisory service, which develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. that enables retail investors in Singapore to trade the U.S. markets; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services, which provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

