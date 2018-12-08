Reviewing Transocean (RIG) and Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transocean and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 6 12 0 2.43 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean currently has a consensus price target of $13.79, suggesting a potential upside of 66.19%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Transocean has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Petroteq Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.97 billion 1.29 -$3.13 billion ($0.06) -138.33 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A -$7.94 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -64.33% -2.31% -1.21% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transocean beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds interests in the TMC Mineral lease on the Asphalt Ridge property located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Studio City, California.

