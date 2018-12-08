Reviewing TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Future Fintech Group (FTFT)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TreeHouse Foods and Future Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 8 2 0 2.20 Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus price target of $48.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Future Fintech Group.

Volatility & Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Future Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -5.93% 5.61% 2.17% Future Fintech Group -5,720.83% -401.98% -55.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Future Fintech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion 0.45 -$286.20 million $2.81 17.84 Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 2.88 -$102.58 million N/A N/A

Future Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Future Fintech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Condiments segment offers cheese and pudding products; jams, preserves, and jellies; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pickles and related products; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; and table and flavored syrups. The Meals segment offers baking and mix powders; powdered soups and gravies; macaroni and cheese; pasta; ready-to-eat and hot cereals; skillet dinners; and condensed and ready to serve soup and infant feeding products. The Snacks segment offers bars, dried fruits, snack nuts, trail mixes, and other wholesome snacks. The company sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

