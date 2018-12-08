Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €107.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.80 ($120.70).

RHM opened at €77.50 ($90.12) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a one year high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

