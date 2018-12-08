RHI Magnesita NV (RHIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,242.50 ($68.50).

RHIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price objective for the company.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total transaction of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

LON RHIM traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,556 ($46.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

