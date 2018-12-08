Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Jack in the Box worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $4,145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,358,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $5,044,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Nokota Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nokota Management LP now owns 417,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $154,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $36,729.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $1,347,154. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

