Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.73 Million Position in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Legg Mason worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,461,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,334,000 after purchasing an additional 746,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,071,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 188,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 51.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 347,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Legg Mason stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

In other news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

