Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,434 Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $210,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $404,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

