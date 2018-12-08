Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,895,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,616,000 after acquiring an additional 477,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $332.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,241,095. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

