River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $4.65 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Macquarie set a $130.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

