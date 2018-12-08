River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $76.80 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GrubHub from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,751 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $222,968.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $327,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

