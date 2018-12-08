Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 12,220 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Zoetis by 604.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

