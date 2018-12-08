Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 35,590 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,590 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,827,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,428,000 after buying an additional 209,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,310,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831,410 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alcoa by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,503,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 191.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

