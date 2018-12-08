RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $16.05 on Friday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.59.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

