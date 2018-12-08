Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,416,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,790,800. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

